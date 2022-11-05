FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police have arrested a 17-year-old on charges related to operating an ATV on a public street without a license and running over a police officer Friday night, officials said Saturday.

An officer had been conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Robeson and Delcar Streets at 8 p.m. when he was struck by an ATV, Sergeant Moises Perreira said.

“The juvenile failed to comply with police,” Perreira said. “He attempted to flee from the officer, striking a 17-year veteran of the Fall River Police Department, carrying the officer an unspecified distance before ultimately knocking him to the ground and

running him over.”

The officer was taken to Rhode Island hospital in serious condition and was released from the hospital Saturday morning, according to Perreira.

Police said the juvenile is facing several charges, including Negligent operation of a recreational vehicle, causing serious bodily injury; Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury; and Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, causing serious bodily injury.

The incident is still being investigated by the Major Crimes Division, Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the Uniform Division, according to the spokesperson. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511. Those who wish to give information anonymously can call via 508-672-TIPS (8477).

