Fall River police arrest 2 on gun, drug charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing gun and drug charges after police say they had marijuana and a loaded gun in a car when they nearly hit bike officers in Fall River.

Fall River police officers patroling Plymouth Avenue on bicycles about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday stopped a driver after they were nearly struck by the driver of a gray Chrysler Pacifica, according to police. While they were speaking with the driver, Anbiorix Torres, 19, the passenger, Neftaly Arroyo-Gomez, 18, jumped out of the car and ran away on foot.

After a brief foot chase, Arroyo-Gomez was located in a building on Plymouth Avenue and placed under arrest. A loaded 9mm pistol with five bullets was later found hidden behind a section of vinyl siding in the area where he had been running, police said.

While placing Torres into custody, police found a large bag containing three ounces of marijuana and several cellphones strewn across the center console and passenger seat. The $1,569 in cash that was found in the vehicle was seized as suspected profits from drug sales.

Arroyo-Gomez was arrested on charges including illegally possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a class D substance with intent to distribute and resisting arrest. Torres was arrested on charges including illegally carrying a firearm, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and possessing a class D substance with intent to distribute.

