Fall River police arrest 2 teenage girls accused of armed robbery following bank heist

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police arrested two teenage girls Thursday, charging both with armed robbery following a bank heist Wednesday.

Officers responding to Bay Coast Bank on 81 Troy St. about 3:45 p.m. for an armed robbery complaint were informed that a young female wearing a dark blue sweater with Patriots symbols on it and black leggings entered the bank and slid a note demanding money or she would blow everything up and kill everybody, according to Fall River police.

The female, who held her two hands tightly as if she was concealing something, obtained an undetermined amount of money and fled on foot towards Troy Street, police say.

While canvassing the area, police were able to trace the suspect’s path and determine she entered a dark-colored Toyota Camry with another female.

Police say they tracked the Camry to a Mulberry Street home and on arrival observed several people in the first-floor windows moving around, and they also located a black 2018 Toyota Camry with the same Massachusetts registration in the rear yard.

After forcing open the door and speaking with the residents, a female walked through the hallway of the apartment and was recognized as the female who had entered the vehicle with the robbery suspect, police say.

This female, age 15, was now wearing the Patriots sweater, according to police.

Officers learned that there was an apartment in the basement and made their way downstairs, and while in the basement, a female emerged from the bathroom wearing black leggings similar to those of the robbery suspect.

That female, age 14, was identified as the robbery suspect.

Both females were taken into custody, each charged with armed robbery.

