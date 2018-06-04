Fall River police arrest 3 on robbery, assault charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were arrested in Fall River Sunday night after police say they robbed a man during a confrontation outside a pool hall.

Fall River police officers responding to a reported disturbance outside Straight Shooters Billiards on Plymouth Avenue about 6:30 p.m. spoke with three victims who said they had just been assaulted by a group of men who stole a wallet, iPhone, and keychain, according to police.

An officer working a security detail at a nearby Stop & Shop radioed police to report that he spotted three men matching the suspects’ description inside the supermarket. After a brief foot chase, Raphy Veras, 18, of Quincy, was arrested after officers found him in possession of one of the victim’s phone and wallet.

Also arrested were Tomas Martinez, 23, of Boston, and Exavian Ortiz, 18, of Randolph.

Veras will be arraigned on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and resisting arrest. Martinez and Ortiz were arrested on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery.

