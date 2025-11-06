FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police made multiple arrests during a dangerous street takeover over the weekend.

Officials said on Sunday afternoon, packs of 50 to 100 people on bikes, scooters, and ATVs gathered on city streets disregarding traffic laws and performing reckless stunts.

This came shortly after a similar takeover in Boston’s South End last month when a crowd attacked a police cruiser with fireworks and other objects.

Five people ranging from 19 to 36 years old were arrested during Sunday’s street takover.

They face several charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disturbing the peace.

Police also towed four motorcycles, an ATV, and a scooter.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)