FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police have arrested an individual in connection with the vandalism of a memorial.

A memorial established to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty was spray painted yellow over the weekend.

Lim Rodrigues, 29, was arrested by police in connection with the defacement.

He is now facing several charges.

