FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area.

Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Wilson Colon-Tirado on charges of breaking an entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, vandalism, and attempting to commit a crime.

Police say they are now assisting police in Westport, Dartmouth, and Tiverton with investigating similar incidents.

No additional information was immediately available.

Press Release: 30 year old Wilson Colon-Tirado of Fall River has been arrested for breaking into motor vehicles in an incident which occurred at the end of November. pic.twitter.com/dfmUxDJ4l2 — Fall River Police (@FallRiverPD) December 10, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)