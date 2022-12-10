FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area.
Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of Wilson Colon-Tirado on charges of breaking an entering a vehicle in the nighttime to commit a felony, vandalism, and attempting to commit a crime.
Police say they are now assisting police in Westport, Dartmouth, and Tiverton with investigating similar incidents.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)