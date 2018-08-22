Fall River police ask for help finding ‘missing and endangered’ man

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking the public for help locating a man considered missing and endangered who hasn’t been in touch with his family members in more than two months.

Richard Todd Fitts was last seen by his father on June 8, when he dropped him off at the train station in Providence, according to police.

Fitts was heading to Dudley Square in Boston, though it’s unclear whether he made it there or not.

Anyone with information about Fitts’ whereabouts is asked to call Fall River police.

