Fall River police ask for help finding ‘missing and endangered’ man

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help locating a “missing and endangered” man who has been missing since Sunday.

Steven Biddle, 42, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Biddle, who has been suffering from mental issues, was last seen heading west on Dudley Street.

Anyone with information about Dudley’s whereabouts is urged to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511.

