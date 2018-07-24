Fall River police ask for help finding ‘missing and endangered’ woman

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Suzanne Hoffman-Beaulieu, 62, was last seen Monday on Hanover Street and had recently made comments about committing suicide.

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hoffman-Beaulieu was last seen in a red 2007 Chevy Cobalt with a Massachusetts license plate 993TF6.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at 508-324-2796.

