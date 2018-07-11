Fall River police ask for help finding missing woman

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for help locating a 40-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Janet Marie Jimenez was last seen July 3 at 12 p.m. when she was walking out of her apartment, according to a press release from the Fall River Police Department.

Police say Jimenez left the oven on and her purse and phone behind and that her vehicle was found running in the driveway.

Jimenez is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair.

Police say Jimenez is bipolar and suffers from numerous psychiatric issues and she stopped taking her medication several days ago.

Jimenez frequents the Family Dollar Plaza on North Main Street and likes to go to Bicentennial Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River police at 508-324-2796.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)