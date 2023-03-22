FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing girl.

Police say Victoria Silva Cabral was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday morning when she left for school.

She is believed to have gone to Peabody in a blue car with a young man.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police.

