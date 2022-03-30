FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered woman.

Police said Salena Atfield is believed to be in Fall River at an unknown location. She is described as a 36-year-old 5 foot 4 inch 240-pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-676-8511 or through the tip line at 508-672-TIPS.

