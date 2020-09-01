Fall River police asking for help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for help as they search for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen at her home on the night of Aug. 24.

It is unclear what Skyla Luz may be wearing or what direction she is traveling in. Police said she may be riding a black scooter in the Fall River or New Bedford areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-676-8511.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)