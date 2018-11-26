FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jose Martinez was last seen walking in the area of Herman Street around 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

He reportedly had on a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511 or Detective Derek Beaulieu of the Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796 ext. 256.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)