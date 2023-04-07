FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating after a body was found near the Taunton River Thursday night.

Officers initially responded to Atlantic Boulevard around 6 p.m. for a report of a body offshore. Police were called in after bystanders reportedly spotted the body of a male floating in the water.

According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, authorities have identified the male as 64-year-old John Boday, a Fall River resident, and stated that no foul play was suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.

