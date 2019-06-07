Fall River police investigate shooting that shattered woman’s bedroom window

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating a shooting that left a woman’s bedroom window shattered Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Fourth Street near Griffin Park around 5:20 p.m. found a woman who said her bedroom window had been broken by a bullet shot from outside.

The woman told police she heard a “popping noise,” and then the window shattering.

Police say they found two projectiles inside her bedroom and six shell casings in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of men running from the area but could not give a description.

The Major Crimes Divisions Crime Scene Unit is investigating.

