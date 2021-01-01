Fall River police investigating after man shot in groin

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are investigating after a man was shot in the groin on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 227 Lawrence St. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the groin area, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation reportedly indicated about 10 rounds were fired from a vehicle that fled the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)