Fall River police investigating early morning drive-by shooting

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized, officials say.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Pine and Durfee streets about 2:10 a.m. Friday found a man and woman with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, according to Fall River police. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third woman who suffered a wound to her foot declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Fall River police at 508-672-8477.

