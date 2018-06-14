Fall River police investigating fatal hit-and-run involving box truck, motorcycle

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a box truck in Fall River early Thursday morning, police said.

Fall River police officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Courtney Street involving a truck and motorcycle about 6 a.m. found an injured motorcyclist in the street, police said.

The motorcyclist, Christopher P. Mills, 29, of Taunton, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests Mills was heading north on Highland Avenue when the box truck, which was traveling south, started to turn onto Courtney Street.

Mills tried to stop, leaving a 25- or 30-yard skidmark before hitting the passenger side of the truck, police said.

The crash is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

