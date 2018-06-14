Fall River police investigating hit-and-run involving truck, motorcycle

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fall River early Thursday morning, police said.

Fall River police officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Courtney Street involving a truck and motorcycle found an injured motorcyclist in the street, police said. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

The crash is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

