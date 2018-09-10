Fall River police investigating non-fatal stabbing

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are searching for several suspects after a man said he was stabbed twice during a confrontation Friday night, officials said.

A man called Fall River police around midnight Saturday to report that he had been stabbed during an altercation outside a package store on Eagle Street.

The man told police he had been walking with his 20-year-old girlfriend when two men and a woman started calling to him, prompting him to “square off” with one of the men, according to Fall River police. The man said soon after he was hit from behind and realized he had been stabbed.

The man said he and his girlfriend drove to St. Anne’s Hospital before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with two minor stab wounds to his back.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511.

