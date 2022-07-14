SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River police lieutenant that was arrested twice in one week was found dangerous in Fall River District Court Thursday, according to a statement by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M Quinn III.

Andrew Cook, 48, was found dangerous by Judge Kevin Finnerty after two arrests in less than a week, including one where he allegedly caused the broken foot of a family member.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Cook was first arrested on July 10 after the victim’s father contacted Somerset Police to report that he believed his daughter was the victim of domestic violence and the defendant broke her foot. When police arrived at the defendant’s home, he refused to answer questions but was taken to the hospital after he passed out on the front steps.

At the hospital, Cook was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a household member and one count of threat to commit a crime.

Cook was arrested again on Wednesday after police said the officer called to report that he was struck by a Nabisco truck. Once officers inspected the scene, they found his story to not be consistent with the damage to his car and observed several half-opened alcoholic drinks in the vehicle. The District Attorney’s office said Cook failed several sobriety tests.

Judge Finnerty ordered the man to an in-patient treatment center. If released, the defendant must be fitted for a GPS monitoring bracelet and confined to a relatives home.

Cook is due back in court on July 22 for a pretrial conference.

