Fall River police looking for ‘missing and endangered’ man

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered man.

David M. Albernaz, 42, was last seen Saturday. He is described as being about 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and hair and a fair complexion. He was last seen driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50 Massachusetts Registration 6JX182.

Police said Albernaz has a history of drug use, has been suicidal, and made statements to his family about being depressed before going missing.

Anyone with information about Albernaz is urged to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511 or Det. Sarah Reis at 508-676-8522 ext. 258.

