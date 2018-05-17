Fall River police looking for missing, endangered man

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Alwin Ramirez-Pizzaro, 29, suffers from several mental illnesses and may require a medical evaluation, according to his family members. He is considered missing and endangered.

He was last seen in the area of Rolling Green Drive. He occasionally slicks his hair, which is dyed blonde, back into a ponytail.

Anyone with information regarding Alwin’s whereabouts is urged to call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

