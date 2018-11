FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing Wednesday in Fall River.

Elvis Burgos was last seen in the area of Mulberry Street, according to Fall River police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-324-2796.

