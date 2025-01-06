FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Fall River Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the vandalism of the city’s Fallen Officers Memorial.

The memorial was vandalized on Saturday and investigators released surveillance images of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Department Major Case Division at 508-324-2796. Anonymous Tips can be made by calling 508-672-TIPS(8477).

