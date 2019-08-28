Fall River police nab man wanted in pistol-whip incident, hypodermic needle assault

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River arrested a man on Tuesday who had been on their Top 10 Most Wanted list following an alleged pistol-whipping incident and hypodermic needle assault, among other serious crimes, officials said.

Detectives responding to a tip on the whereabouts of a wanted man arrested 22-year-old Luisceito Cruz-Dubois on charges including home invasion, armed and masked robbery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license to carry, assault and battery with a hypodermic needle, assault and battery with a dangerous

weapon (pistol whip), possession of heroin, and firearm violation with one prior violent or drug offense, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police say Cruz-Dubois was in possession of crack and MDMA pills at the time of his arrest.

He is facing two additional charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)