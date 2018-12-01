Fall River police nab suspect accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man accused of a rash of vehicle break-ins is facing a slew of charges after he was nabbed Saturday morning, police said.

With the aid of video surveillance and an anonymous tip, investigators were able to identify 28-year-old Brandon Arrunda as a person of interest in several break-ins in Fall River’s south end, according to a release issued by police.

The suspect in the video, could be seen wearing a GPS tracking anklet, police said and officers were able to determine that Arrunda was in fact issued a monitor upon his probation.

With the help of Arrunda’s probation officer, detectives discovered that he had in fact been present for the majority of the reported break-ins.

On Thursday, police said that the suspect was specifically targeting utility body vehicles and equipment trailers to gain access to construction equipment and landscaping equipment.

Detectives took Arrunda into custody shortly after midnight Saturday morning and, according to police he faces several charges including five counts of felony breaking and entering and larceny over $1,200.

