Fall River police nab suspect accused of robbing bank in stuffed animal hat

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a Fall River bank while wearing a stuffed animal hat and a striped jacket was arrested Friday after officers caught him with a large trash bag full of cash, officials said.

Officers responding to an unarmed robbery at the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Robeson Street about 1:05 p.m. spoke with an employee who said a man had just entered the bank, approached the counter, and slid a teller a note that read, “I want all the money, don’t do anything stupid, I know where you live,” according to police.

After providing officers with a description of the suspect, who was allegedly wearing a stuffed animal hat, glasses, and a jacket with large stripes on it, officers arrested Thomas Halpen, 56, at a home on Weetamoe Street, on charges of unarmed robbery and witness intimidation after finding him in possession of a large bag with a single $100 bill inside and a trash bag containing a large amount of cash.

