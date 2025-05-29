FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Fall River Police Department was arrested, accused of breaking into a home while intoxicated.

Police said David Silvia, 26, was banging on the front door early Tuesday, calling for a woman who does not live at the home. They said he then forced his way inside.

“I’m shocked. I’m really shocked,” said Ravyn Steele, 64, the woman whose home was broken into. “Next thing I know, he kicked through my door and was walking down my hallway.”

Steele said he smelled of alcohol and wasn’t making sense. She called 911 and stayed in her bedroom.

“He just kept saying, ‘Where’s Lauren? Where’s Lauren?’ and I’m like, ‘There’s no Lauren here,'” Steele said.

Police then found Silvia a half-block away and took him into custody.

Court paperwork reveals the police officer told investigators he got into a “drunken argument” with his girlfriend and didn’t remember leaving their home. He now faces breaking and entering charges.

Police went to the officer’s home to remove his department-issued gun, which was not properly locked up, the department said. Silvia is expected in court in June.

Steele said she is still reeling from the break-in.

“Still shaky, more at night when I am going to bed because I keep flashing back that it’s going to happen again,” she said.

