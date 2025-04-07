BOSTON (WHDH) - A Fall River police officer, accused of trying to meet a teenager for sex, pleaded not guilty to human trafficking and drug charges Monday.

Fall River Police Officer Mitchell Walsh was arrested late Friday as part of a sex sting operation by the Boston Police Department, officials said.

Walsh appeared in handcuffs in Charlestown District Court Monday morning.

Police said Walsh thought he was messaging with a 15-year-old, but was actually talking to an undercover officer before he was arrested in Charlestown. The police report includes graphic text messages from Walsh’s iPhone.

Investigators said they also found cocaine and alcohol in his car.

“The conduct alleged is reprehensible and stands in direct opposition to the values we expect from members of this Department. We take these matters extremely seriously and are fully cooperating with the Boston Police Department. There is no place in law enforcement for anyone who violates the public’s trust,” Fall River Police Chief Kelly A. Furtado said in a statement.

Walsh is facing four criminal charges, including sexual conduct for a fee with a child. His bail was set at $5,000 cash.

He is due back in court next month.

