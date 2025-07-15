FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police released body camera video of a shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The department says they received several emergency calls from the family of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

They told 9-1-1 that the man was expressing suicidal thoughts and had a gun.

After being unable to contact the man, a team was able to get through the front door of the home, but say they found themselves under fire.

Streets in the area were blocked off to keep people safe during the standoff.

Eventually, police were able to get inside the house and found that man at the top of the stairwell with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers treated the injury and took the man into custody.

The incident is under investigation.

