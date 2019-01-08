Fall River police release photo of attempted murder suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are searching for a 22-year-old homeless man in connection with a stabbing last weekend that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Canal Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday found a 37-year-old man critically injured, according to Fall River police. The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is currently listed in serious condition.

After an investigation, Patrick Theriault was identified as the suspect.

An arrest warrant on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon has been issued for Theriault, who is described as having a medium build and standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Theriault is urged to call Fall River Det. Dwaine Cabeceiras at 508-324-2796.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 508-672-8477.

