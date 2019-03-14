Fall River police release surveillance recording of shots fired incident

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police released a surveillance recording Thursday of a shots fired incident outside the Fall River Sports Club last year.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect, Christian Ojeda, 23, who has been added to the city’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

The shooting captured in the camera recording occurred outside the Hope Street club on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information about Ojeda is asked to call Det. Luis Verentes at 508-324-2796.

Tips can be left on the department’s Tip line at 508-672-TIPS(8477).

