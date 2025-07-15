FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police said they responded early Tuesday morning to a residence on Langley Street following report of a male in crisis.

“Upon arrival, officers established a secure perimeter and, out of an abundance of caution, safely evacuated nearby residents,” police said in a statement. “The department’s Emergency Services Unit was activated to ensure a coordinated and secure intervention with a crisis negotiator.”

As of 5 a.m. the scene was still active.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area



