Fall River Police: Robbery suspect pepper sprayed convenience store clerk

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Fall River Police said a robbery suspect pepper sprayed a convenience store clerk, Noman Mazhar, on Wednesday.

Police responded to the Stop & Save Convenience store around 8 p.m. located at 345 Robeson Street.

Officials said Mazhar told police one of two suspects pepper sprayed him in the face. Then, that suspect tried to open the cash register for several minutes before giving up and stealing cigarettes. The second suspect stood watch outside of the store during the robbery.

Police were able to obtain the store’s surveillance footage which showed the two suspects. Both suspects are said to be black males between the ages of 19 and 21-years-old according to police.

The store owner, Shahid Khurshid, says he hopes police are able to locate the suspects.

Mazhar was taken to the hospital after the incident, but is doing well and has returned to work.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police immediately.

