Fall River police searching for 16-year-old girl who took off with 3-year-old brother

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl who took off with her 3-year-old brother Wednesday.

Hailey Borges is described as white, 5 feet tall and weighing 125 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in the south end of the city wearing a white tank top with a red shirt over it, black pants, and red shoes, according to police.

Borges also took her brother Joal with her upon leaving their Birch Street residence. He is described as white, approximately 3 feet tall and weighing 40lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a two-piece Mickey Mouse pajama set.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fall River Police at 508-676-8511

