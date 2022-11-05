FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police are searching for a driver of an ATV who hit a police officer Friday night.

The officer had been conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Robeson and Delcar Streets at 8 p.m. when he was struck, police said. Witnesses said the officer was dragged some distance along the street by the vehicle before it fled the scene.

The officer was taken to Rhode Island hospital in serious condition and was released from the hospital Saturday morning, according to Sergeant Moises Perreira.

Police said they believed the involved vehicle to be an ATV, and are continuing to investigate.

The incident is still being investigated by the Major Crimes Division, Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the Uniform Division, according to the spokesperson. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511. Those who wish to give information anonymously can call via 508-672-TIPS (8477).

