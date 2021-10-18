FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help tracking down a girl who didn’t return home from school on Friday.

Jazzlyn Champagne, 15, didn’t show up for school on Monday either, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Champagne was last seen wearing an Argosy School shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

She is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, about 139 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contract Fall River police at 508-324-2796.

