FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help locating a man wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a dog earlier this month, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of fresh blood on the floor of the Sunset Hill Housing Development on Feb. 3 found a yellow Labrador retriever suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Fall River police. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where it died.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Kyron Simmons, 36, on charges of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, killing an animal, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, home invasion, and reckless endangerment of a child, police said.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact authorities immediately.

