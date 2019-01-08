Fall River police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Raquel left school on Friday, Jan. 4 and never returned home, according to Fall River police.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink and black jacket.

She may be staying with an unknown paternal uncle in New Bedford and is believed to have run away to avoid moving to Portugal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River Police Det. Sarah Reis at 508-324-2796 ext. 258.

