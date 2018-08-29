Fall River police searching for ‘missing and endangered’ man

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for help finding a homeless man who is being considered missing and endangered.

David Viana, 61, who suffers from mental disorders and has impaired judgment, was last seen n the area of St. Anne’s Hospital.

Police say Viana is homeless and is known to frequent the area of Columbia Street.

Viana is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall with blue eyes and grat hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Fall River police at 508-324-2796.

