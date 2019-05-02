Fall River police searching for ‘missing, endangered’ 14-year-old girl

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl who ran away from school and hasn’t returned home.

Tori Lenae Dellima, of Fall River, is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Dellima left a hand-written note in which she said she felt suicidal and depressed and planned to go to Sri Lanka and the Middle East.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511 or 508-324-2796.

Anonymous tips can be made to the Fall River Police Department’s TIPS line at 508-672-8477.

