Fall River police searching for stabbing suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for help tracking down a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Lapham Street about 10:30 p.m. spoke with the 23-year-old victim who said he had just been stabbed by Deandre Haskett, of Fall River, according to Fall River police.

Police say the motive for the stabbing remains under investigation, though the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police.

