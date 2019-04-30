Fall River police searching for suspect captured firing gun into convenience store

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man captured on a surveillance camera walking by a convenience store, pulling out a gun and opening fire.

Two men wearing hooded jackets were recorded walking in front of Marques Market on North Main Street on April 17 around 5 a.m. before one of the men pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired a round through the front door glass and then into a cooler, according to Fall River police.

The two men then allegedly walked west on Cove Street.

The market was empty at the time of the shooting but one customer said, “Anybody could have gotten hurt.”

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and a beard, who was wearing eyeglasses and a baggy jacket with an emblem on the left chest area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. John McDonald at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can be called in to 508-672-8477 (TIPS).

