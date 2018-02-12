Fall River Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Shell gas station

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Fall River Police said they are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery that took place at the Shell station on New Boston Road.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The store clerk said two men entered the store wearing black ski masks and carrying handguns.

Police said the suspects took the clerk’s cell phone, as well as a customer’s cell phone, and cash from the register before fleeing the area.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them immediately.

