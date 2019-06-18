Fall River police searching for woman accused of swiping purse from shopping cart

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman they say stole someone’s purse from a Price Rite Supermarket last month.

Officers responding to the Pleasant Street supermarket about 12 p.m. on May 25 met with a woman who said her purse was stolen from her shopping cart while she was walking through the store, according to Fall River police.

A review of surveillance recordings allegedly showed a white woman with blonde hair in her 50s or 60s wearing a black and white sleeveless shirt, black pants, and toeless sandals, follow the victim into the store and steal the purse from her shopping cart.

The victim said she had cash, a few credit cards, keys, and an Apple Pro I pad inside of her purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police at 508-676-8511.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)