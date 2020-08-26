Fall River police searching for woman who has been missing since November

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who has been missing since November 2019, officials announced Wednesday.

Maria Mallett, 53, was last seen in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the Fall River Police Department. Her current whereabouts continue to be unknown.

Mallett is known to use the last name of “Rego,” police added.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Mallet is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)