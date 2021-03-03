Fall River police seek help ID’ing man accused of snatching purse from 70-year-old woman

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snatched a purse from a 70-year-old woman just as she left a supermarket on Monday before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was leaving Seabra Supermarket at 440 Stafford Road just before 5 p.m. when the suspect grabbed her purse and took off running west on Duncan Street, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Video from surveillance cameras in the area showed the suspect wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants, and white sneakers.

The suspect could also be seen holding the purse underneath his hoodie as he made his escape.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796. Anonymous tips can be phoned into 508-672-8477.

